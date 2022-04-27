PhotoFest: Girls Softball Week #6

The softball season has been battling the weather of late which is no surprise in Wyoming so they're getting in games as best they can. We do have a few images of the Campbell County Camels taking on Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central along with the Worland Warriors meeting Kelly Walsh and Natrona County. Thanks so much to Kellie Jo Allison and James Yule for the fabulous photos. Enjoy!

Wyoming Girls High School Softball Photo Courtesy: Kellie Jo Allison loading...