PhotoFest! Casper High School Nordic Skiing-Jan 14/15

For the 2nd straight week, Casper Mountain was the site of a huge nordic skiing event and it was held in conjunction with a junior national qualifier. So there were some top notch skiers on the trail on Friday and Saturday which made it an interesting meet to say the least.

On the high school end, in the classic race. the boys winner was Tristan Smith of Laramie in 21.09.97 with Luke Lore of Kelly Walsh 2nd and Jackson Catchpole of Kelly Walsh 3rd. The Trojans had 4 guys finish in the top 10. In the girls classic race, that was won by Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger in 23.14.22. She is the defending 4A singles state champion in tennis and took 2nd at the 4A state cross country meet back in October/ Hailie Wilhelm of Natrona took 2nd and Isa Naschold from Laramie was 3rd.

In the boys freestyle race on Saturday, it was Laramie's Tristan Smith taking the top of the podium again in a time of 16.08 with Kalel Brubaker of Natrona 2nd and his teammate Ryan Schroeder 3rd. In the girls freestyle event, Hailie Wilhelm from NC was first in 18.38.59. KW's Finley Klinger was 2nd and Elisa Wacob of Cody was 3rd.

We have an outstanding collection of photo's from that meet on Casper Mountain, compliments of Regalo Photography so be sure and check those out in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Casper Nordic Ski Meet 1-15-22 Casper Nordic Ski Meet 1-15-22