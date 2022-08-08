Person of Interest Sought After Man Stabbed to Death in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest following an early morning fatal stabbing in south Cheyenne.

Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 700 block of Mitchell Court shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday and arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound.

"The victim was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead," James said in a news release.

Get our free mobile app

James says the stabbing is being investigated as a homicide, and they're looking for 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra (pictured above) as a person of interest in the case.

"Bocanegra is described as a 5’3” tall, 160lb Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes," said James.

Anyone who sees Bocanegra is asked to call 911.

"Do not approach or attempt to contact her," said James.

"If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 633-4706 or the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 633-6524," he added.