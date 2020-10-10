William Perry Pendley says he's still on the job as head of the nation's public-lands agency.

Pendley tells the Casper Star-Tribune it's not true that he has been ousted as acting director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Pendley is deputy director of policy and programs at the BLM.

A federal court in Montana recently declared that Pendley has been serving unlawfully as acting director for over a year.

Pendley says he disagrees with the court’s decision and continues to fulfill his duties as assigned.

Conservation groups have long protested what they call the unconstitutional appointment of Pendley to lead the BLM.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

7 Wyoming Waterfalls That Are Worth a Road Trip