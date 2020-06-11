Pelosi Calls for Removing Confederate Statues From Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding that statues of Confederate figures such as Jefferson Davis be removed from the U.S. Capitol.

The California Democrat made the announcement on the very day President Donald Trump vowed on Twitter that he would not rename military bases honoring Confederate generals.

In a letter, Pelosi told a House-Senate committee with jurisdiction over the controversial topic that Confederate statues “pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed."

Pelosi lacks the authority to order the removal of the 11 statues honoring Confederates, but is urging the little-noticed Joint Committee on the Library to vote to remove them.