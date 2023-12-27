Passenger Dies in Rollover Crash in Big Horn County

A 50-year-old man is dead after a rollover in Big Horn County yesterday at 11:45 p.m. near milepost 250.08 by Deaver, Wyoming.

Kenneth Campbell was wearing his seatbelt, but died from his injuries. He was riding in the passenger side of a Chevrolet Blazer headed northbound on US 310 when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and the driver tried to steer back to the left, but the vehicle slipped to the right, tripped, and rolled over two times.

Road conditions were dry with clear visibility. The Wyoming Highway Patrol did not list any possible contributing factors.

Campbell is the 142nd person to die on Wyoming's roadways this year compared to 134 at the same time last year.

