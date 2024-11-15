Over a Dozen Casper Authors will be Signing Books at the Fort Caspar Museum

Casper is fortunate to be home to an abundance of talented authors. Over a dozen of them will be signing copies of their books at Fort Caspar Museum on Saturday, December 7th from 12:00 to 3:00 pm.

Drop by the Museum and purchase a title or two; then have your selections personalized for yourself or for that book lover on your Christmas list.

Authors who will be present have written on a wide range of topics, from works involving the history of Casper and Central Wyoming, self-help books, mysteries and children’s books.

Enjoy free admission to the Museum that day, and take some time to explore current exhibits: “Central Wyoming Railroads,” “Historic Wyoming Maps,” and the timeline of Central Wyoming history.

Here is a list of authors who plan to attend: Michelle Bahe, Neva Bodin, Carol Chapman, Mavis Greer, Brian Keith Higgins, Rebecca Hunt, Gayle Irwin, Robert King, James Bruce McGirr, Reid Miller, Kem Nicolaysen, Tom Rea, Con Trumbull, and Johanna Wickman.

Winter hours at Fort Caspar Museum are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays thru Saturdays, and closed Sundays, Mondays, and City holidays.

