Landmark clock in downtown Casper to be returned to family

CASPER, Wyo. — A family heirloom that became a downtown Casper landmark for decades will be returned to the family. The clock that stands at 118 E. 2nd St. has been in the care of the City of Casper for the last decade after Ayres Jewelry, which operated at that location from the early 1920s, closed in 2013.

According to the memo to City Council, the family left the clock in the care of the city with the understanding that the Ayres family retained ownership and may come to reclaim it someday.

That time has come, City Manager Carter Napier informed the council at a regularly scheduled work session on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The original agreement stated that the city was responsible for its maintenance, which has become a challenge, Napier said. The clock is currently not working. The memo said the city looked into having it rewired several years ago, but the cost was prohibitive.

“They’re not upset about that, they’re not upset at the city, and we would agree that it is a maintenance issue that we prefer not to have on our docket, if you will,” Napier said. He added that the family will pay to have the clock removed.

According to the city, the building was constructed in 1912 and housed a dry goods and clothing store and later a movie theater.

In 1919, Claude Ayres drove through Casper on his way to Republic, Washington. Quoting from his journal: arrived Casper… much building… six houses in one block…walked around town, wonderful town… one and a half million payroll… ALIVE… found chance for jewelry with fine drug store. Mr. Ayres was so impressed by Casper that he soon returned and settled here. –Casper Historic Preservation Commission