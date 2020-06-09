Over 9,600 Without Power in Laramie Following Heavy June Snow

Over 9,600 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Laramie were without electricity Tuesday morning after heavy June snowfall that brought down power lines and trees.

Several area highways, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, were closed over night due to winter conditions.

Rocky Mountain Power reports, as of 7:22 AM that they have crews in the field and are making repairs. In a statement on social media, the company said, "We have all available crews working around the clock until all customers have been restored. Please be safe. We appreciate your patience."