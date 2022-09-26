Update: Power has been restored and the aquatic center is now open.

According to a press release by the city of Casper, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the foreseeable future due to a power outage.

Edwin Luers, the supervisor at the Aquatic Center said in the release:

"We are unable to operate the pool pumps without electricity, which recirculates the water. We will reopen as soon as the power is restored."

The release did not identify a cause for the outage that has shut down the aquatic center.

Renée Jordan-Smith, the executive assistant with the office of the City Manager, said that they received word from the recreation center that they were without power at 10:17 a.m. on Monday.

Jordon-Smith said that this kind of thing doesn't happen very often and that it is odd that only the pool area lost power but the Recreation Center and the Ice Arena both still have power and will remain open.

At around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jordon-Smith said that power was restored by Rocky Mountain Power crews after a line was cut by construction company workers nearby.

