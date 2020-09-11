Opinion: I Miss the America of September 12, 2001

We've just passed another anniversary of the horrific terror attacks of September 11, 2001. I don't know about you, but I don't ever want to relive that day. I would however like to go back to the America of the following day, September 12, 2001. I'll explain why.

Would I want to live through another terror attack? No. None of us would. But, I would love to find a time travel machine to go back to the day after. Do you remember what that was like?

Here are some vivid memories I have of the day after 9/11:

People prayed

Americans drew together and proudly displayed the flag and their patriotism

Politicians stopped accusing each other of stupid stuff for at least one day

Neighbors checked in on neighbors to make sure they were OK

Workers traveled to New York and Washington from all over the country to help with recovery

We were unified as a country

Remember that America? It's sadly becoming characteristics that I don't see nearly as much anymore. Imagine what would happen if we would face the current pandemic like we did 9/11. I try to imagine it, but it doesn't feel attainable right now. I won't claim to know the reason, but the division right now seems almost beyond repair. Or, is it?

It's a good thing that we remember 9/11 every year. We must. But, can I request that we also strive to remember how we all were the day after?

For now, I will dream of that America.