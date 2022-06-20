Wyoming Ranks in the Top 20 Most Patriotic States in America

In the twenty years I've been living back in the great state of Wyoming, there were a few things I noticed pretty early on. Overall, people are friendlier here than in the bigger cities I lived, but also, very patriotic, and as a Marine Corps vet, I found that very refreshing.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, proved that Wyoming ranked in the top 20 for "2022's Most Patriotic States in America". As a matter of fact, the Cowboy State landed 18th overall out of all fifty states.

WalletHub stated:

In order to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, WalletHub compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism. Our data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

Here are Wyoming's rating in some of those key metrics:

17th – Average Number of Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults

13th – Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults

22nd – Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita

30th – % of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

3rd – Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults

23rd – Volunteer Hours per Resident

8th – AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita

7th – Military Engagement

27th – Civic Engagement

While plenty of folks claim to be patriotic, there is a lot more to it than just waving an America flag. It refreshing to see Wyoming ranked so high.

