See the Firework Show at Alcova Lake in Casper

There was a big crowd gathered at the Marina for the Fourth of July.

Live music, turkey legs, ice cream and—after dark—lots and lots of fireworks! What’s not to love?

Lawn chairs galore, no shortage of Toby Keith songs and smiles aplenty…

The evening kicked off with live music by Brother Bandit followed by Kings of November.

The lead singer of the Kings of November said he started playing when he was 15. The bassist is his dad, the drummer is his uncle and lead guitar is his brother.

Farrell Anglers and the Gaslight Social split the cost of the sound and lights.

The firework show was put on by the Casper Boat Club.

According to one local, he’d been watching the fireworks at Alcova lake for over 35 years.

The finale was a bonanza of color and pops, ooohs and ahhhs, couples kissing and children dancing.

