One Man Lays Wreaths in Normandy on This Unusual D-Day

BENOUVILLE, France (AP) — With the coronavirus pandemic preventing people traveling, this year's D-Day commemoration is a very different event.

For families anguished that they can't be in Normandy themselves, an Englishman who lives there is laying wreaths on their behalf.

Steven Oldrid says it is an honor to do it.

He is also filming ceremonies and wreathlayings for the families.

In return he gets their grateful thanks — and a few items of British food in the mail.