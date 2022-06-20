LOOK: Prairie Wife’s Beach Vacation In The Gorgeous French Riviera

Deciding to take a detour to Nice, France (Nice is pronounced like the word “niece”) while on my British Holiday was something that I struggled with for several days. You can read more about why I made this change in my itinerary here.

It’s amazing to me how quick and relatively cheap it is to fly to other European countries once you’re there, and my flight to Nice from London was only 1 and a half hours.

I took an early train (8:36 am) from Malvern directly to Heathrow airport in London. From there I went through customs and hopped on my plane for a quick trip to France.

I chose Nice because I had been there previously and felt comfortable that between my past experiences and my 3 years of High School French, I could navigate the city well (and safely) on my own.

Plus Nice has the beach, tons of sunshine, and delicious French food...what's not to love?

Come along with me and take a 5-day tour of Nice and the Maritime Alps.

Tour The Gorgeous City of Nice, France and the French Riviera Nice is situated on the French Riviera in southeastern France. It has everything you need for a great time... stunning beaches, sensational bars and restaurants, amazing views, and wonderful culture.

If you have any questions about what you saw, or if you're thinking about a trip to Nice, France, and want some tips just message me on the My Country 95.5 App.

