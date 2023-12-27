One Killed, Multiple Vehicles Damaged in Multi-Car-Pileup Near Douglas

A 60-year-old Wyoming driver died in a multiple vehicle crash that happened on WY 59 at 7:34 p.m. Dec. 23.

Road conditions were icy with frost and snow and there was a blizzard at the time of the crash along with blowing snow.

The crash happened when a northbound Dodge Ram and southbound GMC Sierra collided head on while crossing an icy bridge deck. The WHP wrote that it is unclear who crossed the center line first, but that there was limited visibility.

A Cadillac following the Dodge crashed into its passenger side. A Honda Civic was able to slow down and pull off to the side of the road, but was clipped by a second Dodge Ram following behind. The Dodge then rear-ended the Cadillac, which caused it to side-swipe the first Dodge.

Steven Amble was wearing his seatbelt, but died from his injuries. Five others involved in the crash were not injured, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary crash summary.

According to Amble's obituary, the thing that brough Amble the most joy was his family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held for Amble at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30 at the First Baptist Church in Douglas.

This is the 141st fatality on Wyoming's roadways this year compared to 134 at the same time last year and 111 in 2021.