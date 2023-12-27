Wyoming Gas Prices Average Down 28 Cents from a Month Ago

Gas prices in Wyoming have fallen five cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87 a gallon today. Prices are 28 cents a gallon lower than a month ago and are five cents a gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.15 a gallon, the highest was $3.53 a gallon. The national average price of gasoline is $3.07 a gallon.

The national average price of diesel stands at $4.00 a gallon today.

Head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy Price Reports, Patrick DeHaan, says he’s still optimistic we could see a $2.99 national average price of gas sometime before spring, something we haven’t had since 2021.

We’ll have a 2024 forecast up sometime this week.

Neighboring areas and their current average gas prices:

Fort Collins - $2.73/g

Ogden - $$2.82/g

Billings - $2.93