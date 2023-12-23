Merry Christmas, Casper, from the K2 Radio News team.

Our staff will be taking a break this holiday season to be with their families.

If you have a news tip you may send it to us here and we will follow up shortly.

We are grateful for your readership and making it possible to bring local, important stories to this amazing community.

Wishing you love, joy, and peace this Christmas season.

Casper Homes Light up the Night for Christmas December 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore