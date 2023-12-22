Casper Man Seeks Peace this Christmas Season and Celebrates His New, Sober Life

Five months ago, Ken Avey surrendered himself to a higher power when he was brought to the Mission. Before that, he was at the Casper Re-Entry Center for six months and the Central Wyoming Counseling Center for three months.

Avey chalks it up to 45 years of hard drinking. He's been in and out of jail, handcuffed, and arrested more times than he can remember. He started drinking in 1978. He was 20 years old, working in the oil field. "That's what you did," he tells me. Every day after work, he and his crew mates would hit the bar. His addiction didn't manifest right away. It was progressive.

Avey was raised in Mills. He has two sons and grandchildren he's never met. He hopes that in time, he'll be ready. Avey is part of the Wyoming Rescue Mission's Discipleship program, a Christ-based transitional housing and recovery program that lasts for 12 months. The ultimate goal is to see its participants live independently -- and sober -- by the end.

"I have a whole new life," says Avey. "A whole new outlook." He enjoys serving at the Rescued Treasures thrift stores as it gives him a sense of purpose and peace he's never known before now. Avey says he was a completely different person when he came in, he's since grown a mustache to symbolize his change on the inside. He shares his story on TikTok @ken.avey.

He's been sober for 21 months and says, "I love it." It's important to have a strong support system to stay sober, and Avey calls his the Power Team 10. As we chat the smell of peanut butter fills the living quarters. My children run around searching for the origins. Another man smiles and brings out a plate of freshly baked cookies for them.

I can't help but feel an overwhelming sense of compassion and love for these men who are trying to change their lives.

As Christmas approaches, K2 has created a holiday special for this week's episode of Report to Wyoming with two readings. One is from John Cheever's "Christmas is a Sad Season for the Poor" and the second is "What Christmas is as We Grow Older" by Charles Dickens. The first examines the role of goodwill and giving at Christmastime, the second considers that the holidays can be difficult -- painful even -- for some. If you would like to listen, you can find the episodes here. Merry Christmas from the K2 Radio News team.

Wyoming Rescue Mission Serves Christmas Dinner The Mission was a flurry of excitement as dozens of volunteers rushed around making everything perfect for a Christmas meal. Mr. and Mrs. Clause made an appearance, causing a wave of giant smiles as they walked through the dining hall to brighten people's days.