NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want” has died.

She was 73.

Newton-John, a longtime resident of Australia whose sales topped 100 million records, also won countless hearts as everyone’s favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of “Grease.”

