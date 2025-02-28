Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport settles lawsuit with PETA

CASPER, Wyo. — The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport has announced that it has settled a lawsuit with PETA, or the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals.

That’s according to a release from the airport, which states that the airport board unanimously voted to settle the lawsuit, which now allows for the placement of a PETA advertisement in the airport.

The release notes that the settlement has ended the legal dispute with no precedents being set and no admission of wrongdoing by either party.

“We appreciate U.S. District Judge William F. Downes. (Ret.), successful efforts to mediate this matter, which ends the lawsuit that PETA filed and means our airport can fully focus on our primary mission of serving the people of Southwest Wyoming and supporting the Wyoming way of life,” said airport Director Devon Brubaker.

Brubaker said that it’s important to understand that the settlement set no precedent on advertising policies or practices for the airport, nor is it an indication that the airport agrees with PETA’s viewpoints, as expressed in the lawsuit or out of it.

The release notes that the airport is regarded as a “limited public forum,” which is entitled, under law, to place reasonable time, manner and place restrictions on advertising and speech.

“Our board, our leadership team and everyone involved with this airport believe fervently in the First Amendment and the right of free speech, as well as believing in our Wyoming way of life and our legacy of ranching and agricultural industries,” Brubaker said. “That includes hunting wild game in a manner that is sustainable, environmentally conscious, follows all game laws and always includes the ethical treatment of all animals. These beliefs are as old as Wyoming itself and long predate PETA’s founding. We consider this legal matter settled, and we’re moving on.”

