Casper Man Charged After Stabbing Incident In Bar Nunn

A 50-year-old Casper man has been charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the aftermath of a March 6th stabbing in Bar Nunn.

According to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began shortly before 7 a.m. on March 6 when staff at Wyoming Medical Center notified dispatch of a patient in their care with injuries consistent with a stab wound.

The stabbing occurred on the 4000 block of Bel Vista Drive in Bar Nunn.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with several adult individuals at the residence, including the suspect, James Severson.

Responding deputies and investigators conducted interviews and analyzed evidence from the scene.

Investigators learned there was an ongoing argument between two adult males, Severson and the victim.

They were both at the residence on Bel Vista Drive when the feud evolved outside the home.

Severson was reportedly armed with a lead pipe and a knife, and the victim sprayed him with bear spray.

The two engaged in a brief physical altercation and Severson attacked the victim with the knife.

A witness drove the victim to the hospital, where they underwent and continue to undergo medical treatment for serious injuries.

Severson was arrested on an unrelated warrant on March 6th and has remained incarcerated at the Natrona County jail since this incident.

On April 3rd, Severson was formally charged with aggravated assault. On April 4th, Severson appeared in court on the new charge and remains in jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

