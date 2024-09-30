Obituaries: DeLuca; Garver; Kirkmeyer; Knox; Stephens; Thompson

Mary Rose DeLuca: 1943 – 2024

Mary Rose DeLuca, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed peacefully from this earth to her heavenly home on September 26, 2024.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 28, 1943, to Sarah Cerrito, and adopted at birth by Marge and Joseph Cerrito. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years Mike DeLuca; children: Debra (David) Reichert, Philip DeLuca, Susan (Brad) Olson; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews; friends; and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Philip Cerrito; and great-granddaughter, Hannah.

She was very creative and enjoyed dabbling in many kinds of crafts-selling her merchandise at craft fairs and local consignment shops. She was an active member of the Laureate Lambda Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi for over 40 years and made many dear friends. She loved visiting with her grandchildren, and nurtured long standing, mutual affection for her favorite felines Woody and Pete, and most recently, Lucy.

A funeral mass and remembrance of her life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1401 CY Ave., Casper, WY 82604. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.

Donations to the Humane Society in her honor would be graciously accepted.

Patrice Marie Garver: 1995 – 2024

Patrice “Reesee” Marie Garver of Casper, Wyoming passed away September 24, 2024, after an unexpected medical emergency. She was born to Jim and Trish Alva on November 6, 1995, in Billings Montana and moved to California with her family a few years later. In 2014, she moved to Casper, Wyoming with her parents, where she remained until her passing. Shortly after arriving in Casper, she met her best friend and love of her life, Benjamin. Together they welcomed their daughter, Lilly, in January of 2017 and were married April 28, 2018.

While her life was short, there was nothing she would not do for anyone; she impacted the lives of many. She had a heart of gold and always made every holiday, birthday, and event special. Lilly’s fondest memory with her mother was attending Mommy and Me Tea Parties. Her family also remembers her baking skills, especially the green and blue frosting mishap. She had also recently started a photography business hoping to share her love of taking pictures with others. While she was behind the lens of many memories, her presence was always felt.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Ruth Alva; maternal grandparents, Fred and Joan Vereen. She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Garver; daughter, Lilly Garver; brother, Joseph Alva; sister, Chelsea (Melissa) VanderSanden and their children Caroline and Oliver; nieces; nephews; numerous in-laws; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held on October 3, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Newcomer Casper Chapel. Followed by a reception at Wyoming Rib & Chop House at 4 p.m.

Linda Fern Kirkmeyer: 1945 – 2024

Linda Fern (Ferrell) Kirkmeyer, of Casper, Wyoming was born on September 6, 1945 in Elk City, Oklahoma. She is the daughter of Jack and Dorothy (Elliott) Farrell. She went to walk beside her heavenly father on Wednesday September 25, 2024 in Casper, Wyoming.

Linda grew up in the Merritt community while attending school and graduating from Merritt High School. After graduation, she married Lee Walker of Merritt, Oklahoma. Together they had three children, Terry, Gary and Lisa Walker. She had various jobs while raising her children. In 1984, she moved to Gillette, Wyoming before moving to Casper, Wyoming, where she resided with her husband Tom Kirkmeyer, until his death (March 14, 2022).

During her time in Casper, she worked at Moser Engine, doing bookkeeping before her retirement.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Kirkmeyer; daughter, Lisa Walker; and parents, Jack and Dorothy Farrell.

Linda is survived by her sons: Terry and Shelly Walker of Elk City, Oklahoma; Gary and Ginger Walker of Elk City, Oklahoma; Five grandchildren: Susan Suter, Justin Walker, Jodi Moler, Kendra Baker, and Ashley Edwards; as well as 11 great-grandchildren: Micah and Riley Moler, Hannah and Emma Walker, Meghan, Kynlee and Creed Suter, Carter and Morgan Baker, Rachel and Ryan Carignan; brother, Jack Farrell and wife, Ladonna of Elk City, Oklahoma; sister, Charlotte Workman of Elk City, Oklahoma.

Services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Grace Bible Baptist Church.

Nolan Lee Knox: 1958 – 2024

Nolan Lee Knox, born on May 13, 1958 to George and Adeline (Vigil) Knox, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on September 21, 2024 at Casper Mountain Rehab Care Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Nolan dedicated much of his life to a career involving heavy equipment and diesel mechanics, showcasing his skills in various roles throughout his working years. He pursued trade education and earned a certificate in diesel mechanics, which paved the way for his technical expertise in the field.

Nolan’s vibrant personality left a lasting impression on all who knew him. With a deep belly laugh that could fill a room, he was known for his loud presence and an infectious joy that radiated warmth. Not only was he a knowledgeable individual with a keen interest in current events and history, but he also created an inviting atmosphere for family and friends alike, making every gathering special. His favorite saying was, “NOT TONITE.”

He found immense joy in the simple pleasures of life. Nolan cherished holiday gatherings where he could spend quality time with his family, sharing laughter and stories over meals comprised of his favorites—pizza, steak, and BBQ ribs. He also had a passion for fishing and hunting, interests that brought him joy and adventure.

Nolan’s proudest accomplishments were undoubtedly his children, Christopher George Knox of Arizona and Alicia Knox of Arkansas. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Knox, a union that, despite evolving, retained the strong foundation of friendship as they remained close until her passing.

He is survived by his beloved son, Christopher and daughter, Alicia; as well as his sisters: Pauline (Larry) Stratton, Benny (Vicki) Alcala, Marcie Alcala, Fernando (Germaine) Alcala, Josephine Legaretta, Jamie Alcala, Nola (Ben) Johnson, Dolores Guzman; along with numerous aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins who will carry on his legacy.

Nolan was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Kathy Knox; and siblings: Juliene Alcala, Lewis Alcala, Nellie Alcala, and Jake Alcala. His spirit and kindness will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service is pending at this time at Highland Cemetery in Casper.

Kiernan Jowan Stephens: 2003 – 2024

Kiernan Jowan Stephens, age 21, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2024, surrounded by loved ones in Casper, Wyoming.

He was born February 16, 2003, in Denver, Colorado to Michael Stephens and Kathy Baker.

Kiernan was an easy going, gentle guy who had a smile that could light up the room. He loved listening to music, swimming, bowling, camping and spending time with loved ones. Kiernan received his certificate of completion at Roosevelt High School.

Kiernan is survived by his parents, Michael and Kristen Stephens and Kathy Baker; and his siblings: Kaelic, Sarah, Kurik, Landyn and Victoria.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Central Wyoming Hospice Program in Casper, Wyoming.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Michael and Kristen’s residence. The family will have a private gathering in the spring to spread his remains on the mountains.

Robert Royal Thompson: 1981 – 2024

Robert Royal Thompson, 43, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Born in Lebanon, Oregon, in 1981, Robert brought joy and kindness to all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Kadence Thompson; his fiancée, Sarah Blanton; his parents, Imagean and Dick Thompson; his sisters, Sheila Thornton and Mary Schenk; his brothers-in-law, Norman Schenk and Michael Thornton; his nieces, Hope Schenk and Rhianna Thornton; and his nephew, Taylor Thornton. Robert was also dearly loved by his three dogs, Buddha, Sassy, and Coco, who will miss him deeply. He had a special bond with them, teaching them tricks that delighted everyone around.

Robert worked as a heavy equipment operator, most recently at J and B Manufacturing, and previously at Brutill Construction, where he was well-loved by his colleagues. Known for his generous spirit, Robert was always ready to lend a hand, whether mowing neighbors’ lawns or assisting with other tasks. His mischievous sense of humor and a heart of gold made him unforgettable, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In his free time, Robert enjoyed trick and stunt kite flying, restoring old tractors, and participating in tractor pulls. He especially loved racing at the Green Acre Corn Maze. His passion for the outdoors and his talent for bringing old equipment back to life were a reflection of his creativity and love of hard work.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Newcomer’s Funeral Home, located at 710 East 2nd Street in Casper, Wyoming. The service will also be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website at newcomercasper.com.

The family invites you to share a memory of Robert or leave a message of condolence on the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, contributions to help cover funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated.