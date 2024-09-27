18-Year-Old Casper Man Arrested in Connection to Fourth of July Shooting

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Casper Police Department detectives arrested a suspect in the 4th of July Shooting at Matthew Campfield Park in Casper.

18-year-old Adolfo Aceves, Jr. made his initial appearance in Circuit Court yesterday, September 26, 2024. Aceves is confined at the Natrona County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash or surety bond after hearing charges including Aggravated Assault and Battery: Threatening with a Drawn Deadly Weapon.

Per the Casper Police Department: "Detectives responded to a tip that the suspect in the north Casper shooting was returning from Glenrock yesterday afternoon. A traffic stop was initiated as Aceves exited the interstate; he was taken into custody without incident."

"Hundreds of citizens had gathered at Campfield Park on the 4th of July including families when an altercation about fireworks escalated to violence and an adult male was transported with a gunshot wound to Banner Wyoming Medical Center."

"Over the last 12 weeks officers and detectives have spent hundreds of hours interviewing witnesses, reviewing video, investigating leads, and preparing documentation for arrest" wrote the agency.