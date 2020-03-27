The National Weather Service expects up to a few inches of snow to accumulate in the Casper area Friday, with higher amounts likely on Casper Mountain.

Lower elevations of Natrona County could see one to three inches of accumulation, while three to five inches of snow could pile up on Casper Mountain.

Locally higher amounts are possible on unpaved surfaces, according to a special weather statement issued early Friday.

The snowfall is expected to continue into Friday evening.

Roads are expected to become slick at times, with some heavier snow showers possibly reducing visibility to less than half a mile at times.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.