Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue in Wyoming with a Baby Bottle

Wyoming has always been the go-to destination even in good times. It appears another celebrity has chosen to call the cowboy state home as there's a new pic showing Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue in Wyoming. Oh, and he's holding a baby bottle because why not.

Nikki's wife Courtney shared this picture on Instagram of her, Nikki, their daughter and dog flying into Jackson.

According to an article on Cowboy State Daily, Nikki and his family aren't just vacationing here, but making Wyoming home at least for now. They quote Metal Head Zone (so righteous, dude) saying that Nikki and family relocated here just recently.

It's probably no coincidence that Nikki would be making the move now as the Motley Crue stadium tour with Poison, Def Leppard and Joan Jett was just postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Welcome to Wyoming, Dr. Feelgood. We hope Wyoming helps you feel alright.