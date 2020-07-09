Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx Compares Wyoming to Heaven

Some celebrities come to Wyoming for a visit, then fly out on their jet. That's not the case for Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx who now calls Wyoming home and is loving it.

If you follow Nikki on Instagram, you know he's been sharing a lot of pics from Wyoming. Here are several including one where he says that the closest he's been to Heaven is Alaska and Wyoming.

Nikki's wife and daughter also seem to be enjoying their Wyoming home.

Nikki described this pic with his daughter as a straw party.

Nikki and his family relocated to Wyoming earlier this year after the planned stadium tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Def Leppard was postponed until 2021. You might remember that we shared a pic taken by Nikki's wife that was shared on Instagram of him and a baby bottle as they were flying into Jackson.

It's refreshing to me that a celebrity like Nikki who could live anywhere he wants in the world chooses Wyoming and sings its praises. Maybe the rest of the world will get clued into the fact that our land is more than just a pretty vacation spot and really is a way of life.

Nikki is a truly worthy follow on Instagram for this and many other reasons.