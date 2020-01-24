New Wyoming Coal Mine Operator Behind on Federal, County Taxes

Federal officials say the newest operator of three coal mines has fallen behind on federal and county mineral taxes.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday that the Navajo Transitional Energy Company owes the federal government more than $10 million in unpaid taxes.

Officials say the U.S. Interior Department filed a motion in bankruptcy court this month.

The company took over the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Wyoming and the Spring Creek mine in Montana in October from bankrupt coal firm Cloud Peak Energy.

Officials say part of the agreement was that the Navajo Transitional Energy Company would pay royalties accumulated since May in payments, but the company fell behind.