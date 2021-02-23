New LED Lighting Installed at UW
The University of Wyoming Campus Sustainability Committee and UW Operations have funded a project to put in new energy-efficient lighting in the Guthrie House.
New LED lights were installed last week in the building that houses the Honors College.
LED lighting has many benefits, as traditional fluorescent lighting can contain high levels of mercury.
The project team also took into consideration the blue tint typically associated with LED lighting.
KEEP READING: See how sports around the world have been impacted by the coronavirus