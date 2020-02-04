New Lawsuit Over Wyoming Elk Feeding Seeks Sooner Phase-Out

Environmental groups have filed a new lawsuit against the feeding of elk on a Wyoming wildlife refuge.

The Sierra Club, National Wildlife Refuge Association and Defenders of Wildlife sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2019, alleging that giving alfalfa to elk to help them survive winters on the National Wildlife Refuge can encourage the spread of disease.

The groups allege in a new lawsuit against the service Monday that a recently released plan to reduce feeding won't take effect soon enough.

Fish and Wildlife Service officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.