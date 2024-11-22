New Casper College Scholarship Established in Memory of Late Chemistry Professor
Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:
A new scholarship has been established in memory of Campbell McWhinnie by John and Renata Smathers.
McWhinnie taught chemistry at Casper College from 1945 until his retirement in May 1977. In addition to teaching, he was the head of the chemistry faculty and then chair of the physical science division from 1963 to 1976. In 1992 he was recognized as the Casper College Alumni Association’s Commitment to Excellence recipient, awarded to honor those who have given exemplary service to and have made a significant difference in the growth and development of Casper College.
The endowed fund will award a scholarship in the fall and spring semesters. It is open to science majors with a cumulative GPA of 2.5. While Wyoming residency is not a requirement, student need will be considered.
To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, go here.
