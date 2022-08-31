NCSD Visitors Must Have ID Scanned Through National Sex Offender Database

The Natrona County School District is ramping up their security measures for the 2022-2023 school year by requiring visitors to provide their IDs, which will then be ran through two separate databases to ensure the safety of NCSD students and staff.

That's according to a press release from the NCSD, who wrote that they are "committed to providing a safe and secure environment for students, staff, and school visitors."

To do so, they are updating their Visitor Management/Check-In Process, in alignment with Administrative Regulation 3475.

"Our District Comprehensive Framework for School Safety aims to systematically review school safety measures thus ensuring that dedicated research, planning, training, communication, and implementation of these safety measures are consistent and a continued priority of the Natrona County School District," the release stated. "NCSD officials work with local law enforcement partners to address areas of collaboration that support the District Comprehensive Framework for School Safety. Programs and initiatives such as School Resource Officers, facility safety audits, Safe2Tell, and quarterly analysis help support our collective commitment to safe and healthy learning environments."

That commitment to safe and healthy learning environments has led to the implementation of a new procedure for visitors, when they arrive at school premises.

"Visitors to school or district campuses will be required to use a valid ID (Driver's License or Passport) when checking in, which will be run through a national offender database," the release stated. "On the rare occasion that a visitor does not have a valid ID, the check-in process will include working with the office staff and administration to obtain limited and temporary access to campus. Visitors without ID's can still access the campus but will be required to check in manually, working more closely with office staff and administration."

The release noted that the purpose of this is to ensure that the school, as well as the district, maintains an up-to-date log of all visitors.

Visitors will simply present their photo IDs to a school administrator, who will then run that ID through two different databases.

According to the release, "The district/school can instantly check that data against two databases: 1) a database of the registered sex offenders in all 50 U.S. states, and 2) a custom database populated by school administrative personnel which can contain entry alerts such as custodial orders, individuals with restraining orders, etc."

The release states that "Only the minimum data needed to identify an entrant accurately is collected (i.e., no address information, no Social Security Numbers, no physical characteristic data, etc.). No other data is collected from the ID, and no photocopy of the ID is retained."

The data is protected, and it is never shared with third parties, the release notes.

"In addition to requiring unique usernames and passwords for each user of the system, it utilizes firewalls, intrusion prevention systems, host integrity monitoring, port filtering, and the latest security processes and procedures to protect all its systems," the release stated. "The data is fully encrypted."