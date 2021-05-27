NCSD Offering Summer Takeaway Breakfast and Lunch for Students

Natrona County School District Food Services will provide takeaway breakfast and lunch to students 18 years and younger throughout the summer.

According to a press release from NCSD Public Relations Director Tanya Southerland, any student 18 years old and younger are able to pick up these takeaway meals throughout the week. There is no application process and students do not need to on the Free and Reduced Lunch program.

The release states that takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided Monday-Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On Fridays, students are provided with breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.

NCSD Food Service Takeaway Meals will be provided at the following locations:

Boys and Girls Club Main Branch

Bar Nunn Elementary



Casper Recreation Center

Evansville Elementary

Midwest School

Mt. View Baptist Church



Oregon Trail Elementary

Paradise Valley Elementary

Raven Crest at 4701 Tranquillity Way

Sagewood Elementary

Southridge Elementary

Verda James Elementary

“We are incredibly grateful to live in a community that supports students, education, and each other," shared Steve Ellbogen, Executive Director of Human Resources and District Services. "We appreciate our NCSD Food Service, Transportation, Warehouse, school teams, and community partners whose dedicated work ensures successful deployment of this summer food service program for children in our community.”

For more information, contact Tanya Southerland via her email address (tanya.southerland@natronaschools.org) or by phone at 307-253-5380.