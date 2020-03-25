NCSD Asks Parents to Complete Survey Ahead of Closure Decision

The Natrona County School District has not yet decided whether schools will remain closed beyond April 3, but officials want to gauge students' technology needs in the event that virtual learning alternatives become necessary amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey, available here, will help the district proactively plan and identify options to continue educating Natrona County students despite school closures and stay-at-home orders which are being implemented more widely across the country.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Wyoming health officials reported 44 COVID-19 cases statewide. Four of those cases are in Natrona County.

No deaths have been reported in Wyoming due to the virus. Nearly 1,000 people in the state have been tested.

Schools statewide are closed through April 3, but there has been no word on the likelihood of in-class instruction resuming the following week.