NCAA Committee Proposes 2-Minute Limit on Replay Reviews
The NCAA football rules committee is proposing two-minute limits on replay reviews and allowing players ejected from a game for targeting to remain in the bench area.
The committee met Friday in Indianapolis and also recommended requiring game officials to be on the field 90 minutes before a contest begins -- instead of 60 minutes.
It also recommends a coach be on the field for team pregame warmups.
The committee says it was concerned about “negative interactions” between teams before officials are required to be on the field.
