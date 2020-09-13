NC Vs. Laramie Football 9-11-20 [VIDEO]

The Natrona Mustangs were desperately searching for a win in the 2020 campaign after suffering two excruciating losses to begin the season. Laramie came into the game with a 1-1 record and was looking to turn the corner this season. But Natrona took the game over in the first quarter with 21 points and never looked back. Quarterback Harrison Taubert accounted for 5TD's in the first half alone as NC went on to win 48-21. The Mustangs will have their annual battle with Kelly Walsh in the Oil Bowl on Friday. The Plainsmen are 1-2 with a road game at Cheyenne East on the horizon. Take a look at some of the images from Friday night's contest.

