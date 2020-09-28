Natrona Vs. Rock Springs Football 9-25-20 [VIDEO]

It's been a long time since Rock Springs won a game at Natrona with their last win at NC coming in 2001. The Tigers put on a solid defensive effort and stifled the Mustangs 21-7 to improve to 2-3 on the year. Jacob Eddy had quite a game for Rock Springs with a 13-yard touchdown run and a 31-yard pick-six. That was just what the doctor ordered for a team looking for an identity. NC falls to 2-3 and that's an unusual mark for them. Here are some of the images from that contest from Casper on Friday

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Major Newspaper Headlines From the Year You Were Born