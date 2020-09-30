Natrona Vs.Kelly Walsh Girls Fish Bowl 9-29-20 [VIDEO]

Kelly Walsh played host to the annual girls Fish Bowl swim meet on Tuesday afternoon. In the 200 medley relay, the KW team of Chayse Schierkolk, Jaycie Blackford, Maggie Johnson, and Makena Foster took 1st. Shierkolk also won the 50 free and Johnson won the 100 free, The Trojans 400 relay team also placed first with Shierkolk part of that foursome with River Waldock, Stephanie Eager, and Kayalei Hartl. Waldock won the 100 backstroke and Eager placed first in the 100 butterfly.

The 200 free relay squad from Kelly Walsh also placed first thanks to Maggie Johnson, Harley Gallup, Alyssa Robinson, and Ellie Shaw. Other KW winners were Susan Noah in the 200 free, Lindsey Goodrich in the 200 IM, Alexis Ker in the 100 breaststroke, and Mazzi Vlastos in the 500 free. Defending state champion Gabriella Haigler of Natrona won the 1-meter diving event. In the team standings, Kelly Walsh wins the girls Fish Bowl 157-28. We have some video of Tuesday's meet. Enjoy!

