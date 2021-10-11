Natrona needed a win on Friday to try and keep pace with the top 4 in the 4A ranks and came through with a 35-2 win over Campbell County in their homecoming game. The Mustangs got a whale of a game from Kaeden Wilcox who produced 4 interceptions on defense and a couple of touchdowns on offense. Plus he blocked a field goal attempt, Luke Spencer went over 100 yards rushing for NC who now sports a record of 4-3 heading into this week's game against Thunder Basin.

It was a rough game for Campbell County and the Camels drop to 3-4 on the year with a tough assignment this week against Sheridan. Tune in to our short video of the game in Casper on Friday with some extra photos from Shannon Dutcher and Libby Ngo in our gallery. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Campbell County Vs. Natrona Football 10-8-21 Campbell County Vs. Natrona Football 10-8-21