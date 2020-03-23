The Casper City Coucil's work session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday will not be physically open to the public or the media, the city clerk's office said Monday afternoon.

The council made the decision after a further clarification of Gov. Mark Gordon's statewide public health orders last week regarding public meetings in light of the novel coronavirus COVIDD-19 pandemic .

However, council will conduct the meeting by way of web conference. Many council members will be participate by videoconference to ensure recommended social distancing protocols.

The work session will be available for residents and media to watch live via streaming on YouTube and on cable chanel 192.

There is no public comment at work sessions.

However, residents and media may email questions before the work session to the council at CouncilComments@casperwy.gov.