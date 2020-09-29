Natrona County Schools Report 8 New COVID-19 Cases

The Natrona County School District reported eight new COVID-19 cases between students and staff on Tuesday.

According to the district's dashboard, two students at Kelly Walsh High School, two students at Natrona County High School, a Crest Hill Elementary School student, a Summit Elementary School Student, a transportation staff member and a virtual school student tested positive.

That brings the district's total positive cases up to 26.

On Monday, the district reported a staff member at Dean Morgan Junior High School had tested positive along with a student at NCHS.