Natrona County Schools Get Variance To Allow Limited Instruction

State health officials have approved a plan to allow Natrona County schools to allow on-campus, in-person instruction for a limited number of students to complete spring project and skill assessments.

Limited instruction has already been underway since May 18 and is approved for specific needs at Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Roosevelt and Midwest high schools along with the Natrona County Special Program Support and Pathways Innovation Center.

Families of students who fall under the plan have received direct communication from the school district, according to a news release.

Students, staff and necessary visitors are also being screened for COVID-19 symptoms Access to buildings is closely monitored to ensure only approved students, staff and parents/guardians enter the buildings.

The school district is also implementing a social distancing protocol, including groups of students no larger than 10.

"We miss our students and the joy and excitement of the 'everyday' school environment., the district said. "Thank you to the entire community for your partnership and support as we all anxiously await for the day when we can again hear the hallways filled with laughter and to see the smiling faces of students and staff. We truly are, better together."