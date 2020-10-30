Note: The school district initially did not report any new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This story has been updated with the new information.

-----------------

Two elementary school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a prepared statement from the Natrona County School District on Friday.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department notified the district of the staff members at Lincoln Elementary and Sagewood Elementary schools

There are currently 113 students and 10 staff members in the Natrona County School District who have been directed to quarantine by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department or their designated healthcare provider, according to a prepared statement from the district on Friday.

The number of quarantined students rose by 12 from a week ago, and the number of quarantined staff declined by five during that same time.

When students are tested positive, the district provides the applicable student directory information to the health department to assist with contacting the affected individuals. The health department also will provide affected parents or guardians with further information and actions.

If you receive a phone call or message from the health department, please contact them immediately to avoid delays in the contact tracing process.

If your student is identified as a requiring to quarantine or isolate by the health department, the district will work to provide remote learning and instruction.

If you have any questions regarding the process of identifying what constitutes a close contact, questions about quarantine or isolation, or COVID-19 testing please contact the appropriate health officials at the health department at (307) 577-9892.

