The Natrona County School District Food Service Department will continue its free breakfast and lunch distribution program at schools and social service agencies throughout the county during the summer, according to a news release.

People do not need to be on the free and reduced lunch program.

There is no application process nor will questions be asked.

The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Friday, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.

The school district asks those picking up meals to follow the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s and Wyoming Department of Health's social distancing and other guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals may pick-up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under at the following locations:

Oregon Trail Elementary, 6332 Buckboard.

Sagewood Elementary, 2451 Shattuck.

Pineview Elementary, 639 Payne.

Poison Spider School, 14200 Poison Spider Road.

Roosevelt High School, 3000 Independence Court.

Bar Nunn Elementary, 2050 Siebke Drive.

Mountain View Baptist Church, 4250 W.Poison Spider Road, Mills.

Cottonwood Elementary, 1230 W. 15th St.

Evansville Elementary, 452 S. Texas.

Journey Elementary, 2401 Hickory St.

Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming Main Branch, 1701 E. K St.

Paradise Valley Elementary, 22 Magnolia.

Casper Recreation Center, 1801 E. Fourth St.

Midwest School, 256 Lewis.

Verda James Elementary, 701 Carriage Lane.

Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way.

Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin.

Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St, Evansville.

Seton House, 919 N. Durbin.

A school bus will serve deliver meals and materials for schools at 3420 Province Court.

Signs will be outside these locations to direct people where to pick-up the meals.

