Natrona County School District Announces Superintendent Elect

Yesterday evening the Natrona County School District announced the Superintendent elect.

Superintendent Mike Jennings has announced his retirement, set for June 2024. Angela Hensley will serve as the next Superintendent of NCSD.

Hensley currently serves as the Associate Superintendent of Human Resources for Natrona County School District.

This announcement and action provide ample time for a well-planned and seamless transition over the next year.

