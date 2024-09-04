Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/28/24–9/3/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Iven Charles Pieper and Riley Lynette Kennedy
- Joshua James Cummings and Kendahl Shae Miller
- Aaron William Bittleston and Jordan Elise Rutar
- Eric Farrel Merryman and Melissa Pauline Scharberg
- Sawyer James Wells and Jessica Twyla Leiker
- Dirk Bodo Lobbenmeier and Sarah Nicole Williams
- Jessie Allen Johnson and Stephanie Marie Keele
- Paul Craig Mellendorf and Kaylea Jane Isabell
- Dustin Michael Reynolds and Brittanie Larae Tolar
- Aspen James Robert Frey and Melissa Nicole Main
- Richard Christopher Aguilar and Michelle Lee Stratton
- Don Alan Hollis II and Lisa Michelle Scott
- Logan Joseph Crotteau and Erica Nayeli Daniel
