Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/28/24–9/3/24)

Marriages

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

  • Iven Charles Pieper and Riley Lynette Kennedy
  • Joshua James Cummings and Kendahl Shae Miller
  • Aaron William Bittleston and Jordan Elise Rutar
  • Eric Farrel Merryman and Melissa Pauline Scharberg
  • Sawyer James Wells and Jessica Twyla Leiker
  • Dirk Bodo Lobbenmeier and Sarah Nicole Williams
  • Jessie Allen Johnson and Stephanie Marie Keele
  • Paul Craig Mellendorf and Kaylea Jane Isabell
  • Dustin Michael Reynolds and Brittanie Larae Tolar
  • Aspen James Robert Frey and Melissa Nicole Main
  • Richard Christopher Aguilar and Michelle Lee Stratton
  • Don Alan Hollis II and Lisa Michelle Scott
  • Logan Joseph Crotteau and Erica Nayeli Daniel

