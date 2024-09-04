Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/28/24–9/3/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.

The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.

Marriage Applications:

Iven Charles Pieper and Riley Lynette Kennedy

Joshua James Cummings and Kendahl Shae Miller

Aaron William Bittleston and Jordan Elise Rutar

Eric Farrel Merryman and Melissa Pauline Scharberg

Sawyer James Wells and Jessica Twyla Leiker

Dirk Bodo Lobbenmeier and Sarah Nicole Williams

Jessie Allen Johnson and Stephanie Marie Keele

Paul Craig Mellendorf and Kaylea Jane Isabell

Dustin Michael Reynolds and Brittanie Larae Tolar

Aspen James Robert Frey and Melissa Nicole Main

Richard Christopher Aguilar and Michelle Lee Stratton

Don Alan Hollis II and Lisa Michelle Scott

Logan Joseph Crotteau and Erica Nayeli Daniel

