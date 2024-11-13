Natrona County recent applications for marriage (11/6/24–11/12/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County.
Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.
All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the upcoming marriages in Natrona County.
Marriage Applications:
- Johnathan Shaun Tieszen and Micah Ashley Rodolph
- Michael Ray Pipka and Amanda Nichole Kelley
- Riley Claye Morris and Mabel Lucina Alexis Smith
