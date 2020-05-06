Natrona County-Owned Campgrounds To Open Friday

Campgrounds owned and managed by Natrona County will be open to the public beginning Friday, May 8.

All camping areas will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis with the exception of the full hookup RV site at Alcova, the county announced Wednesday. The bathhouse at Alcova will also remain closed until further notice.

The county is requiring 10 people or fewer at campsites and all campers should be prepared to bathe in self-contained units.

Other social distancing measures should still be practiced.

State-owned campsites remain closed until May 15.