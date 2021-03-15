Natrona County Offices Closed, Meetings Canceled on Tuesday

For the second consecutive day, Natrona County offices will be closed on Tuesday due to the inclement weather.

The closure also means that the scheduled public meetings of the Natrona County Commission are canceled, too.

The commissioners were scheduled to meet during the Tuesday afternoon work session to interview the three candidates chosen by the Natrona County Republican Party's central committee to fill the vacancy for the Natrona County District Clerk.

The commissioners then intended to announce their selection at the regular 5:30 p.m. meeting.

The announcement of the closure of the Natrona County offices did not indicate when the interviews and announcement would be rescheduled.

