Natrona County health and food inspections (9/23/24–9/29/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Sept. 23, 2024

Good To Go Store #16

Violations: 3 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The prepared ready-to-eat (RTE) sandwiches and hot dogs in the refrigeration unit [were] not discarded by the consume by date.”

Paradise Valley Elementary School

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Pho Saigon Noodle

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Locker or other suitable facilities are not located to protect food or prep area from contamination.”

Subway CY

Violations: 5 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Several of the black baking mats had old food on them.”

Sept. 24, 2024

Best Western Boston Pizza

Violations: 6 (2 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “Can opener has debris. Hood over fryers has grease dripping down front and grease buildup in ceiling top and sides.”

Casper Soccer Club

Violations: 3 (2 priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The ready-to-eat (RTE) commercially processed smoothie mix and hot dogs in the refrigeration unit [were] not properly dated for disposition after opening.”

Common Cents #202 Poplar

Violations: 3 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Underneath soda bib area, floor of walk-in refrigerator, and floor of the walk-in freezer noted in need of cleaning.”

DSASUMO

Violations: 5 (4 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Cloths used for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces are not being held in santizer solution between uses.”

Firehouse Pizza Wood Fired

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

La Quinta Inn Food Service

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Mongolian Grill

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Unlabeled food containers. Chili sauces unlabeled.”

Subway 2nd Street

Violations: 5 (2 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “The internal temperature of the small reach-in cooler is significantly above 41F.”

Sept. 25, 2024

Central Wy Counseling Center, Residential treatment

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Olive Garden #1828

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Scarlow’s Gallery

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Sponges are being used to wipe down food contact surface at warewashing area.”

Silver Fox Restaurant and Lounge

Violations: 6 (3 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “There is black mold in the nozzles of the soda fountain. The inside of the front microwave has an excessive amount of food splattered in it.”

Texas Roadhouse

Violations: 4 (2 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Vent filters in hood have grease buildup over cookline.”

Sept. 26, 2024

Casper Chop House LLC

Violations: 15 (7 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “Chicken batter for which time rather than temperature is being used as a control was not labeled or otherwise marked with a 4-hour cook, serve or discard by time.”

Express Solutions

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Fort Saloon & Eatery

Violations: 2 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Menu does not contain consumer advisory statement for undercooked foods.”

Great Harvest Bakery

Violations: 7 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “A food employee failed to wash his or her hands before engaging in food preparation.”

La Barista #3

Violations: 3 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Observed methods are not being used to control pests; excess flies present.”