Natrona County health and food inspections (9/23/24–9/29/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.
According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.
According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.
If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.
Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.
Sept. 23, 2024
Good To Go Store #16
Violations: 3 (1 priority)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The prepared ready-to-eat (RTE) sandwiches and hot dogs in the refrigeration unit [were] not discarded by the consume by date.”
Paradise Valley Elementary School
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Pho Saigon Noodle
Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Locker or other suitable facilities are not located to protect food or prep area from contamination.”
Subway CY
Violations: 5 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Several of the black baking mats had old food on them.”
Sept. 24, 2024
Best Western Boston Pizza
Violations: 6 (2 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “Can opener has debris. Hood over fryers has grease dripping down front and grease buildup in ceiling top and sides.”
Casper Soccer Club
Violations: 3 (2 priority)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The ready-to-eat (RTE) commercially processed smoothie mix and hot dogs in the refrigeration unit [were] not properly dated for disposition after opening.”
Common Cents #202 Poplar
Violations: 3 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Underneath soda bib area, floor of walk-in refrigerator, and floor of the walk-in freezer noted in need of cleaning.”
DSASUMO
Violations: 5 (4 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Cloths used for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces are not being held in santizer solution between uses.”
Firehouse Pizza Wood Fired
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
La Quinta Inn Food Service
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Mongolian Grill
Violations: 2
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Unlabeled food containers. Chili sauces unlabeled.”
Subway 2nd Street
Violations: 5 (2 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “The internal temperature of the small reach-in cooler is significantly above 41F.”
Sept. 25, 2024
Central Wy Counseling Center, Residential treatment
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Olive Garden #1828
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Scarlow’s Gallery
Violations: 1
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Sponges are being used to wipe down food contact surface at warewashing area.”
Silver Fox Restaurant and Lounge
Violations: 6 (3 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “There is black mold in the nozzles of the soda fountain. The inside of the front microwave has an excessive amount of food splattered in it.”
Texas Roadhouse
Violations: 4 (2 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Vent filters in hood have grease buildup over cookline.”
Sept. 26, 2024
Casper Chop House LLC
Violations: 15 (7 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “Chicken batter for which time rather than temperature is being used as a control was not labeled or otherwise marked with a 4-hour cook, serve or discard by time.”
Express Solutions
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Fort Saloon & Eatery
Violations: 2 (1 priority)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Menu does not contain consumer advisory statement for undercooked foods.”
Great Harvest Bakery
Violations: 7 (1 priority)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “A food employee failed to wash his or her hands before engaging in food preparation.”
La Barista #3
Violations: 3 (1 priority)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Observed methods are not being used to control pests; excess flies present.”